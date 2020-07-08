2063 S June Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

6 Month lease, then month to month. Recently remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath townhome in cozy Sherwood Village. Newer laminate flooring throughout home (no carpet at all). Marble style quartz countertops in kitchen with bright white cabinets. Three bedrooms upstairs sharing a full bathroom with shower over tub. Downstairs bathroom also features a shower. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the home. Laundry set-up in the garage. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Available NOW for up to a 6 month lease, with possibility to extend beyond. Offered furnished or un-furnished. 3D tour on Zillow.