All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 2063 S June Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
2063 S June Place
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:28 PM

2063 S June Place

2063 South June Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2063 South June Place, Anaheim, CA 92802
Convention Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6 Month lease, then month to month. Recently remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath townhome in cozy Sherwood Village. Newer laminate flooring throughout home (no carpet at all). Marble style quartz countertops in kitchen with bright white cabinets. Three bedrooms upstairs sharing a full bathroom with shower over tub. Downstairs bathroom also features a shower. 2 car attached garage with direct access to the home. Laundry set-up in the garage. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Available NOW for up to a 6 month lease, with possibility to extend beyond. Offered furnished or un-furnished. 3D tour on Zillow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 S June Place have any available units?
2063 S June Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 S June Place have?
Some of 2063 S June Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 S June Place currently offering any rent specials?
2063 S June Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 S June Place pet-friendly?
No, 2063 S June Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2063 S June Place offer parking?
Yes, 2063 S June Place offers parking.
Does 2063 S June Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 S June Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 S June Place have a pool?
No, 2063 S June Place does not have a pool.
Does 2063 S June Place have accessible units?
No, 2063 S June Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 S June Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2063 S June Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles