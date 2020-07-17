All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:22 PM

1957 W Sloop Avenue

1957 Sloop Avenue · (714) 230-0078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1957 Sloop Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully expanded 3 beds, 3 baths, 1960 sq.ft. pool home with a LARGE family room nested on an oversized 8000 sq.ft. corner lot in the heart of West Anaheim. This is practically a brand new home, remodeled from A to Z! All new electrical, digital 200 amp electric meter, PEX plumbing, tankless water heater, water softener, exterior stucco, composite roof, and many more! Interior of this home features all new doors, dual-pane windows and sliding doors, lovely blonde laminate floors, glazed euro tile in kitchen and baths, fresh two-tone neutral color walls, smoothed high ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. Fabulous open floor plan features a spacious living area with a cozy fire place in front, a dining area in rear, and a separated family room. Remodeled open kitchen with breakfast bar/counter features stunning granite counter-tops, custom handbuilt cabinets, and all new stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom features a massive walk-in closet and spa-like private bath. All baths features contemporary vanities with granite tops and beautiful tiled shower walls. Huge backyard features a concrete covered patio with a built-in BBQ, and a pool, great for entertaining! Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping centers, and easy 5fwy access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 W Sloop Avenue have any available units?
1957 W Sloop Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 W Sloop Avenue have?
Some of 1957 W Sloop Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 W Sloop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1957 W Sloop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 W Sloop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1957 W Sloop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1957 W Sloop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1957 W Sloop Avenue offers parking.
Does 1957 W Sloop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 W Sloop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 W Sloop Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1957 W Sloop Avenue has a pool.
Does 1957 W Sloop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1957 W Sloop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 W Sloop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 W Sloop Avenue has units with dishwashers.
