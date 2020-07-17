1957 W Sloop Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully expanded 3 beds, 3 baths, 1960 sq.ft. pool home with a LARGE family room nested on an oversized 8000 sq.ft. corner lot in the heart of West Anaheim. This is practically a brand new home, remodeled from A to Z! All new electrical, digital 200 amp electric meter, PEX plumbing, tankless water heater, water softener, exterior stucco, composite roof, and many more! Interior of this home features all new doors, dual-pane windows and sliding doors, lovely blonde laminate floors, glazed euro tile in kitchen and baths, fresh two-tone neutral color walls, smoothed high ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. Fabulous open floor plan features a spacious living area with a cozy fire place in front, a dining area in rear, and a separated family room. Remodeled open kitchen with breakfast bar/counter features stunning granite counter-tops, custom handbuilt cabinets, and all new stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom features a massive walk-in closet and spa-like private bath. All baths features contemporary vanities with granite tops and beautiful tiled shower walls. Huge backyard features a concrete covered patio with a built-in BBQ, and a pool, great for entertaining! Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping centers, and easy 5fwy access!