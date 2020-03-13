All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1926 East Redwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1926 East Redwood Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 6:27 PM

1926 East Redwood Avenue

1926 East Redwood Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1191498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1926 East Redwood Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
key fob access
Beautiful Home Ready for Move-In!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, contact today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 East Redwood Avenue have any available units?
1926 East Redwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1926 East Redwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1926 East Redwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 East Redwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1926 East Redwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1926 East Redwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1926 East Redwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1926 East Redwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 East Redwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 East Redwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1926 East Redwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1926 East Redwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1926 East Redwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 East Redwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 East Redwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 East Redwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1926 East Redwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1926 East Redwood Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity