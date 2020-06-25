1909 E Cortney Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Fabulous 3 BD 2 BA Single Family Home - This fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level single family home is now available to lease. Featuring a spacious living room with cozy fireplace, upgraded recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen equipped with gas stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, solid wood cabinetry & granite countertops, newer bathrooms, covered patio area perfect for entertaining, laundry room with built in cabinetry, 2 car garage with driveway. Fabulous location close to Katella High School, Boysen Park & the Anaheim Tennis Center!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4856268)