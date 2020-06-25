All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1909 E Cortney Way
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

1909 E Cortney Way

1909 East Cortney Way · No Longer Available
Location

1909 East Cortney Way, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Fabulous 3 BD 2 BA Single Family Home - This fabulous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level single family home is now available to lease. Featuring a spacious living room with cozy fireplace, upgraded recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen equipped with gas stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, solid wood cabinetry & granite countertops, newer bathrooms, covered patio area perfect for entertaining, laundry room with built in cabinetry, 2 car garage with driveway. Fabulous location close to Katella High School, Boysen Park & the Anaheim Tennis Center!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4856268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 E Cortney Way have any available units?
1909 E Cortney Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 E Cortney Way have?
Some of 1909 E Cortney Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 E Cortney Way currently offering any rent specials?
1909 E Cortney Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 E Cortney Way pet-friendly?
No, 1909 E Cortney Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1909 E Cortney Way offer parking?
Yes, 1909 E Cortney Way offers parking.
Does 1909 E Cortney Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 E Cortney Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 E Cortney Way have a pool?
No, 1909 E Cortney Way does not have a pool.
Does 1909 E Cortney Way have accessible units?
No, 1909 E Cortney Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 E Cortney Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 E Cortney Way has units with dishwashers.
