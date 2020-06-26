All apartments in Anaheim
1904 W Bayport Circle

1904 West Bayport Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1904 West Bayport Circle, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit with a small balcony off of the kitchen. Unit features newer vinyl wood plank flooring through out, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen and bath, and new blinds. 1 car shared garage and onsite laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 W Bayport Circle have any available units?
1904 W Bayport Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 W Bayport Circle have?
Some of 1904 W Bayport Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 W Bayport Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1904 W Bayport Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 W Bayport Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1904 W Bayport Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1904 W Bayport Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1904 W Bayport Circle offers parking.
Does 1904 W Bayport Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 W Bayport Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 W Bayport Circle have a pool?
No, 1904 W Bayport Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1904 W Bayport Circle have accessible units?
No, 1904 W Bayport Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 W Bayport Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 W Bayport Circle has units with dishwashers.
