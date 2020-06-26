1904 W Bayport Circle

1904 West Bayport Circle, Anaheim, CA 92801 West Anaheim
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit with a small balcony off of the kitchen. Unit features newer vinyl wood plank flooring through out, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen and bath, and new blinds. 1 car shared garage and onsite laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
