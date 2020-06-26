1904 W Bayport Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit with a small balcony off of the kitchen. Unit features newer vinyl wood plank flooring through out, fresh paint, remodeled kitchen and bath, and new blinds. 1 car shared garage and onsite laundry.