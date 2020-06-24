All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 15 2020

1823 W Neighbors Avenue

1823 West Neighbors Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1823 West Neighbors Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
North Euclid

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the city of Anaheim. Near shopping centers. Includes small front patio for weekend BBQ's with family. Spacious living room welcomes you into your new home. Shared 2 car garage. MUST SEE!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 W Neighbors Avenue have any available units?
1823 W Neighbors Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1823 W Neighbors Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1823 W Neighbors Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 W Neighbors Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1823 W Neighbors Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1823 W Neighbors Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1823 W Neighbors Avenue offers parking.
Does 1823 W Neighbors Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 W Neighbors Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 W Neighbors Avenue have a pool?
No, 1823 W Neighbors Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1823 W Neighbors Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1823 W Neighbors Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 W Neighbors Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 W Neighbors Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 W Neighbors Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 W Neighbors Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
