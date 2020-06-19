All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1801 East Katella Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1801 East Katella Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1801 East Katella Avenue

1801 East Katella Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Platinum Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1801 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
Platinum Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2084 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Centrally located Orange County Living at the Stadium Lofts of Anaheim. This Candlestick unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walk-in closet and 2 parking spaces. As you walk into the bright unit you are greeted by the open floor plan featuring brand new carpet, fresh paint and tall ceilings. The unit also features central air conditioning & forced heat, brand new tankless water heater, inside full size laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This ideally located unit is steps to the parking structure, which is a huge benefit when carrying groceries in, and is a quiet interior location. The Stadium Lofts Community includes a clubhouse with kitchen, pool table, meeting room, a resort-style pool & spa, recently remodeled fitness center, sauna, indoor lounge with plasma TV, outdoor lounge with fireplace and courtyards with BBQ areas. The centrally located condo is steps to Angel Stadium and the ARTIC. The Grove is down the street along with Disneyland, the Honda Center and numerous dining options. Easy access to 5 and 57 freeways. Water, trash AND internet are included in rent!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1801-e-katella-ave-anaheim-ca-92805-usa-unit-2084/e3c6335c-0b28-4179-a03a-45c22ce6cb54

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 East Katella Avenue have any available units?
1801 East Katella Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 East Katella Avenue have?
Some of 1801 East Katella Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 East Katella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1801 East Katella Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 East Katella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1801 East Katella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1801 East Katella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1801 East Katella Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1801 East Katella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 East Katella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 East Katella Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1801 East Katella Avenue has a pool.
Does 1801 East Katella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1801 East Katella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 East Katella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 East Katella Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1801 East Katella Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity