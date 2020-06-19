1801 East Katella Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

Centrally located Orange County Living at the Stadium Lofts of Anaheim. This Candlestick unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, walk-in closet and 2 parking spaces. As you walk into the bright unit you are greeted by the open floor plan featuring brand new carpet, fresh paint and tall ceilings. The unit also features central air conditioning & forced heat, brand new tankless water heater, inside full size laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This ideally located unit is steps to the parking structure, which is a huge benefit when carrying groceries in, and is a quiet interior location. The Stadium Lofts Community includes a clubhouse with kitchen, pool table, meeting room, a resort-style pool & spa, recently remodeled fitness center, sauna, indoor lounge with plasma TV, outdoor lounge with fireplace and courtyards with BBQ areas. The centrally located condo is steps to Angel Stadium and the ARTIC. The Grove is down the street along with Disneyland, the Honda Center and numerous dining options. Easy access to 5 and 57 freeways. Water, trash AND internet are included in rent!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1801-e-katella-ave-anaheim-ca-92805-usa-unit-2084/e3c6335c-0b28-4179-a03a-45c22ce6cb54



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769357)