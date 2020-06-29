All apartments in Anaheim
1700 W Cerritos Avenue

1700 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Cerritos Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Private room in a beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2,5 bathroom townhouse. You get your own private half bathroom. You share only a shower with the owner. Triple paint windows. Electricity, gas and internet split, around $30-$40 a month. Home recently remodeled and upgraded. Must be a professional clean and quite individual, respectful to other tenants, with good credit score and stable job. Please no drugs, no drinking and no smoking. Please no overnight visitors.Light cooking only. Owner lives some time ONLY in a third bedroom, that's why some restriction applies. Looking for 3 year lease.
It's a very private place located in safe community by Disneyland, freeway 22 and 10-15 minutes away from freeway 5.
Call for more information?, but please read all add before you call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 W Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
1700 W Cerritos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 W Cerritos Avenue have?
Some of 1700 W Cerritos Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 W Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1700 W Cerritos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 W Cerritos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1700 W Cerritos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1700 W Cerritos Avenue offer parking?
No, 1700 W Cerritos Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1700 W Cerritos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 W Cerritos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 W Cerritos Avenue have a pool?
No, 1700 W Cerritos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1700 W Cerritos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1700 W Cerritos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 W Cerritos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 W Cerritos Avenue has units with dishwashers.
