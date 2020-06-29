1700 W Cerritos Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Private room in a beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2,5 bathroom townhouse. You get your own private half bathroom. You share only a shower with the owner. Triple paint windows. Electricity, gas and internet split, around $30-$40 a month. Home recently remodeled and upgraded. Must be a professional clean and quite individual, respectful to other tenants, with good credit score and stable job. Please no drugs, no drinking and no smoking. Please no overnight visitors.Light cooking only. Owner lives some time ONLY in a third bedroom, that's why some restriction applies. Looking for 3 year lease.

It's a very private place located in safe community by Disneyland, freeway 22 and 10-15 minutes away from freeway 5.

Call for more information?, but please read all add before you call.