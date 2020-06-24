All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1700 S Lewis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1700 S Lewis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 S Lewis

1700 South Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Southeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 South Lewis Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous new townhouse ready for move in! Entry foyer has 1/2 bath and entrance to two car garage. Dream kitchen with quartz counters, plenty of storage space and island with breakfast bath. Entertaining is easy with this open floor plan of kitchen dining and great room all with 10 ft ceilings. Both bedrooms upstairs have own baths and master bedroom has walk in closet. Two car garage. Community pool close by. Great area for commuting right off the 5. Plenty of showing and entertainment close by! Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 S Lewis have any available units?
1700 S Lewis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 S Lewis have?
Some of 1700 S Lewis's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 S Lewis currently offering any rent specials?
1700 S Lewis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 S Lewis pet-friendly?
No, 1700 S Lewis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1700 S Lewis offer parking?
Yes, 1700 S Lewis offers parking.
Does 1700 S Lewis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 S Lewis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 S Lewis have a pool?
Yes, 1700 S Lewis has a pool.
Does 1700 S Lewis have accessible units?
No, 1700 S Lewis does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 S Lewis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 S Lewis has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles