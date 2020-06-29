Rent Calculator
Anaheim, CA
1676 W. Trapezoid Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:03 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1676 W. Trapezoid Drive
1676 W Trapezoid Dr
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
1676 W Trapezoid Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful 2019 Brand New Detached Condo for Lease in the Heart of Anaheim. This Home is featured with
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive have any available units?
1676 W. Trapezoid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1676 W. Trapezoid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive offer parking?
No, 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive have a pool?
No, 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive have accessible units?
No, 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 W. Trapezoid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
