1672 W Rhombus Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage new construction

Welcome to your solar powered home, brand new home never lived in yet! Refrigerator, washer & dryer INCLUDED. House faces South which allows full spectrum of sunshine into living enjoyment most of the day. Blinds have been installed for your privacy and enjoyment! Pull into your 2-car garage from direct access into your home. Downstairs there is a bonus room with full bathroom a gated off courtyard in the front yard. Walk upstairs to an entertainers delight with an open floor plan kitchen and granite island and walk in Pantry. Living room enjoy open views out of the windows with no one obstructing your view. Separate room for laundry and a half bath on the second floor. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Spacious walk-in closet at master bedroom. Bonus items to note: Electric Whirlpool® appliances, Moen® faucets and bath fixtures, ENERGY STAR® Tiered lease is offered during economics slow down to help rental costs be more manageable as conditions return to normal. Structure for first 6 months being $2,995 and $3,295 for the next second six months. Tenant to pay $45 mo for solar.