Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

1672 W Rhombus Lane

1672 W Rhombus Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1672 W Rhombus Ln, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Welcome to your solar powered home, brand new home never lived in yet! Refrigerator, washer & dryer INCLUDED. House faces South which allows full spectrum of sunshine into living enjoyment most of the day. Blinds have been installed for your privacy and enjoyment! Pull into your 2-car garage from direct access into your home. Downstairs there is a bonus room with full bathroom a gated off courtyard in the front yard. Walk upstairs to an entertainers delight with an open floor plan kitchen and granite island and walk in Pantry. Living room enjoy open views out of the windows with no one obstructing your view. Separate room for laundry and a half bath on the second floor. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Spacious walk-in closet at master bedroom. Bonus items to note: Electric Whirlpool® appliances, Moen® faucets and bath fixtures, ENERGY STAR® Tiered lease is offered during economics slow down to help rental costs be more manageable as conditions return to normal. Structure for first 6 months being $2,995 and $3,295 for the next second six months. Tenant to pay $45 mo for solar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 W Rhombus Lane have any available units?
1672 W Rhombus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 W Rhombus Lane have?
Some of 1672 W Rhombus Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 W Rhombus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1672 W Rhombus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 W Rhombus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1672 W Rhombus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1672 W Rhombus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1672 W Rhombus Lane offers parking.
Does 1672 W Rhombus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1672 W Rhombus Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 W Rhombus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1672 W Rhombus Lane has a pool.
Does 1672 W Rhombus Lane have accessible units?
No, 1672 W Rhombus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 W Rhombus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1672 W Rhombus Lane has units with dishwashers.

