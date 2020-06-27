Rent Calculator
1425 E California Place
1425 E California Place
1425 East California Place
Location
1425 East California Place, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim
Amenities
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE Family room, 3 Bedrooms, include a master bedroom. 2 bathrooms total , inside Laundry, , 2 cars garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 E California Place have any available units?
1425 E California Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 1425 E California Place currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E California Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E California Place pet-friendly?
No, 1425 E California Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 1425 E California Place offer parking?
Yes, 1425 E California Place offers parking.
Does 1425 E California Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 E California Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E California Place have a pool?
No, 1425 E California Place does not have a pool.
Does 1425 E California Place have accessible units?
No, 1425 E California Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E California Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 E California Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 E California Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 E California Place does not have units with air conditioning.
