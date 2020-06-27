All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1425 E California Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1425 E California Place
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:01 PM

1425 E California Place

1425 East California Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1425 East California Place, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE Family room, 3 Bedrooms, include a master bedroom. 2 bathrooms total , inside Laundry, , 2 cars garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 E California Place have any available units?
1425 E California Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1425 E California Place currently offering any rent specials?
1425 E California Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 E California Place pet-friendly?
No, 1425 E California Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1425 E California Place offer parking?
Yes, 1425 E California Place offers parking.
Does 1425 E California Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 E California Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 E California Place have a pool?
No, 1425 E California Place does not have a pool.
Does 1425 E California Place have accessible units?
No, 1425 E California Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 E California Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 E California Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 E California Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 E California Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles