141 North Avenue Veracruz
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
141 North Avenue Veracruz
141 North Avenue Veracruz
Report This Listing
Location
141 North Avenue Veracruz, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious home in Anaheim Hills. Large family room dinning room. with fireplace, Master suite with sliding doors that open to patio off pool. Backyard has pool with built in bar-b-que.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 North Avenue Veracruz have any available units?
141 North Avenue Veracruz doesn't have any available units at this time.
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 141 North Avenue Veracruz have?
Some of 141 North Avenue Veracruz's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 141 North Avenue Veracruz currently offering any rent specials?
141 North Avenue Veracruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 North Avenue Veracruz pet-friendly?
No, 141 North Avenue Veracruz is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 141 North Avenue Veracruz offer parking?
No, 141 North Avenue Veracruz does not offer parking.
Does 141 North Avenue Veracruz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 North Avenue Veracruz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 North Avenue Veracruz have a pool?
Yes, 141 North Avenue Veracruz has a pool.
Does 141 North Avenue Veracruz have accessible units?
No, 141 North Avenue Veracruz does not have accessible units.
Does 141 North Avenue Veracruz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 North Avenue Veracruz has units with dishwashers.
