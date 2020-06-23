Rent Calculator
129 W Winston Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
129 W Winston Rd
129 West Winston Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
129 West Winston Road, Anaheim, CA 92805
Disneyland
Amenities
garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Winston - Property Id: 95638
fenced back yard
downstairs only 3 units
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95638
Property Id 95638
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4639181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 W Winston Rd have any available units?
129 W Winston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 129 W Winston Rd have?
Some of 129 W Winston Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 129 W Winston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
129 W Winston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 W Winston Rd pet-friendly?
No, 129 W Winston Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 129 W Winston Rd offer parking?
No, 129 W Winston Rd does not offer parking.
Does 129 W Winston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 W Winston Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 W Winston Rd have a pool?
No, 129 W Winston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 129 W Winston Rd have accessible units?
No, 129 W Winston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 129 W Winston Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 W Winston Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
