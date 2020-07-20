Rent Calculator
1221 S Masters Lane
1221 S Masters Lane
1221 S Masters Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1221 S Masters Ln, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Easy access to Freeway and close to shopping area and amusement park
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1221 S Masters Lane have any available units?
1221 S Masters Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 1221 S Masters Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1221 S Masters Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 S Masters Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1221 S Masters Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 1221 S Masters Lane offer parking?
No, 1221 S Masters Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1221 S Masters Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 S Masters Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 S Masters Lane have a pool?
No, 1221 S Masters Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1221 S Masters Lane have accessible units?
No, 1221 S Masters Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 S Masters Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 S Masters Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 S Masters Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 S Masters Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
