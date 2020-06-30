1214 W Laster Ave

Amenities
APG Properties (DRE#01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday Evening, February 14th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during these times, just come on down!
Upgraded Kitchen
Granite counter-tops
Stainless Steel appliances
Wood floors throughout
Family room
Master Bedroom with master bath
Detached 2 car garage
Refrigerator included
Washer Dryer included
Central heating and air
Large Backyard with Patio cover and lots of Fruit Trees!
Short term rental is an option
Gardening service is included in rent.
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for pets- $50 per month additional rent / 2 pets maximum
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE#01525202
Please call 657-242-3634, or Email info@apgproperties.com for more details
Check out our website at https://www.apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE2485125)