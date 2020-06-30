1214 W Laster Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

APG Properties (DRE#01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday Evening, February 14th

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during these times, just come on down!



Upgraded Kitchen

Granite counter-tops

Stainless Steel appliances

Wood floors throughout

Family room

Master Bedroom with master bath

Detached 2 car garage

Refrigerator included

Washer Dryer included

Central heating and air

Large Backyard with Patio cover and lots of Fruit Trees!

Short term rental is an option



Gardening service is included in rent.



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please submit for pets- $50 per month additional rent / 2 pets maximum



