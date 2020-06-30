All apartments in Anaheim
1214 W Laster Ave
1214 W Laster Ave

1214 Laster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Laster Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Anaheim Home - Stunning Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Anaheim Home

APG Properties (DRE#01525202) is hosting an Open House Friday Evening, February 14th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during these times, just come on down!

Upgraded Kitchen
Granite counter-tops
Stainless Steel appliances
Wood floors throughout
Family room
Master Bedroom with master bath
Detached 2 car garage
Refrigerator included
Washer Dryer included
Central heating and air
Large Backyard with Patio cover and lots of Fruit Trees!
Short term rental is an option

Gardening service is included in rent.

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please submit for pets- $50 per month additional rent / 2 pets maximum

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE#01525202
Please call 657-242-3634, or Email info@apgproperties.com for more details
Check out our website at https://www.apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE2485125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 W Laster Ave have any available units?
1214 W Laster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 W Laster Ave have?
Some of 1214 W Laster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 W Laster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1214 W Laster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 W Laster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 W Laster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1214 W Laster Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1214 W Laster Ave offers parking.
Does 1214 W Laster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 W Laster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 W Laster Ave have a pool?
No, 1214 W Laster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1214 W Laster Ave have accessible units?
No, 1214 W Laster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 W Laster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 W Laster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

