Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

121 S Plantation Place

121 South Plantation Place · No Longer Available
Location

121 South Plantation Place, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is one of the finest opportunities with several recent upgrades to the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S Plantation Place have any available units?
121 S Plantation Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 121 S Plantation Place currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Plantation Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S Plantation Place pet-friendly?
No, 121 S Plantation Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 121 S Plantation Place offer parking?
Yes, 121 S Plantation Place offers parking.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have a pool?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not have a pool.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have accessible units?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not have units with air conditioning.

