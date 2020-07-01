Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 121 S Plantation Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
121 S Plantation Place
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 S Plantation Place
121 South Plantation Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
121 South Plantation Place, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is one of the finest opportunities with several recent upgrades to the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 S Plantation Place have any available units?
121 S Plantation Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 121 S Plantation Place currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Plantation Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S Plantation Place pet-friendly?
No, 121 S Plantation Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 121 S Plantation Place offer parking?
Yes, 121 S Plantation Place offers parking.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have a pool?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not have a pool.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have accessible units?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 S Plantation Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 S Plantation Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Similar Pages
Anaheim 1 Bedrooms
Anaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with Parking
Anaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Northeast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles