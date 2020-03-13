121 S Dale Avenue

Amenities

Gated Community Dale Villas, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. High ceilings, Granite kitchen countertops. The designer selected chrome faucets throughout. Laminate wood flooring and Beautiful marble looking tile flooring. Gas burning fireplace, Tank-less water heater. Two-car garage with direct access and roll-up garage door. Easy access to the I-5 and 91 freeways. Close to attractions such as Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Honda Center and much more.