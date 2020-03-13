All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:49 PM

121 S Dale Avenue

121 S Dale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

121 S Dale Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community Dale Villas, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet. High ceilings, Granite kitchen countertops. The designer selected chrome faucets throughout. Laminate wood flooring and Beautiful marble looking tile flooring. Gas burning fireplace, Tank-less water heater. Two-car garage with direct access and roll-up garage door. Easy access to the I-5 and 91 freeways. Close to attractions such as Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Honda Center and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S Dale Avenue have any available units?
121 S Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 S Dale Avenue have?
Some of 121 S Dale Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 S Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Dale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 S Dale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 121 S Dale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 121 S Dale Avenue offers parking.
Does 121 S Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S Dale Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 S Dale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 S Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 S Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S Dale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

