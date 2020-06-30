All apartments in Anaheim
120 S Lakeview Avenue

120 Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 Lakeview Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Anaheim Hills. All utilities included! Including wifi and internet. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Two assigned parking spots. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

