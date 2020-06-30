Rent Calculator
120 S Lakeview Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 S Lakeview Avenue
120 Lakeview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
120 Lakeview Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills
Amenities
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Anaheim Hills. All utilities included! Including wifi and internet. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Two assigned parking spots. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 S Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
120 S Lakeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 120 S Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 120 S Lakeview Avenue's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 120 S Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 S Lakeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 S Lakeview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 120 S Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 120 S Lakeview Avenue offers parking.
Does 120 S Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 S Lakeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 S Lakeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 S Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 S Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 S Lakeview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
