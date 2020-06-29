Rent Calculator
Anaheim, CA
118 N Dahlia Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM
118 N Dahlia Drive
118 North Dahlia Drive
No Longer Available
Location
118 North Dahlia Drive, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Easy access to Fwy 5 & Fwy 91, Close to shopping area and eatery.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 N Dahlia Drive have any available units?
118 N Dahlia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 118 N Dahlia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 N Dahlia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N Dahlia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 N Dahlia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 118 N Dahlia Drive offer parking?
No, 118 N Dahlia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 N Dahlia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 N Dahlia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N Dahlia Drive have a pool?
No, 118 N Dahlia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 N Dahlia Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 N Dahlia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N Dahlia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 N Dahlia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 N Dahlia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 N Dahlia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
