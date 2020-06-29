All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1120 N State College Blvd

1120 South State College Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1120 South State College Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
State College Rental Unit A - Property Id: 253109

2bedroom 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, freshly painted, new flooring with a big yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253109
Property Id 253109

(RLNE5676441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 N State College Blvd have any available units?
1120 N State College Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 N State College Blvd have?
Some of 1120 N State College Blvd's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 N State College Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1120 N State College Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 N State College Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 N State College Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1120 N State College Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1120 N State College Blvd offers parking.
Does 1120 N State College Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 N State College Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 N State College Blvd have a pool?
No, 1120 N State College Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1120 N State College Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1120 N State College Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 N State College Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 N State College Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

