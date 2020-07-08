111 S. Beth Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3Bd 2Ba house in Anaheim - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home New Ceramic Tile in Livingroom and 3 bedrooms, New 2" Wood Faux Blinds throughout , New Interior Paint , Dining Area, Fireplace, Familyroom, Patio, Double Car Garage with GDO & Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Direct Access.

1 year lease at $2800.00/ month.



Totally upgraded Home with Cherrywood Cabinets, Marble Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal & Microwave. Custom flooring with Ceramic tile.



111 Beth Circle, Anaheim is located N. of Lincoln Ave and E. of Rio Vista. Easy access to 55, 91 & 57 freeways. Walk to Rio Vista Park and Rio Vista Elementary School, close to South Junior High School and Katella High School.



Deposit of $2800.00 can be paid in 2 monthly payments on approved credit.

Please Drive by and call for your private showing for additional pictures and application go to www.aceppm.com



(RLNE5720194)