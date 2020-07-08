All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

111 S. Beth Circle

111 South Beth Circle · No Longer Available
Location

111 South Beth Circle, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3Bd 2Ba house in Anaheim - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home New Ceramic Tile in Livingroom and 3 bedrooms, New 2" Wood Faux Blinds throughout , New Interior Paint , Dining Area, Fireplace, Familyroom, Patio, Double Car Garage with GDO & Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Direct Access.
1 year lease at $2800.00/ month.

Totally upgraded Home with Cherrywood Cabinets, Marble Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal & Microwave. Custom flooring with Ceramic tile.

111 Beth Circle, Anaheim is located N. of Lincoln Ave and E. of Rio Vista. Easy access to 55, 91 & 57 freeways. Walk to Rio Vista Park and Rio Vista Elementary School, close to South Junior High School and Katella High School.

Deposit of $2800.00 can be paid in 2 monthly payments on approved credit.
Please Drive by and call for your private showing for additional pictures and application go to www.aceppm.com

(RLNE5720194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S. Beth Circle have any available units?
111 S. Beth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 S. Beth Circle have?
Some of 111 S. Beth Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S. Beth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
111 S. Beth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S. Beth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 111 S. Beth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 111 S. Beth Circle offer parking?
Yes, 111 S. Beth Circle offers parking.
Does 111 S. Beth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 S. Beth Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S. Beth Circle have a pool?
No, 111 S. Beth Circle does not have a pool.
Does 111 S. Beth Circle have accessible units?
No, 111 S. Beth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S. Beth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 S. Beth Circle has units with dishwashers.

