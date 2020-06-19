All apartments in Anaheim
1103 W. Diamond St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1103 W. Diamond St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

1103 W. Diamond St.

1103 West Diamond Street · (714) 600-9432
Location

1103 West Diamond Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
The Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 W. Diamond St. · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed Home In Anaheim's Historical Colony District - Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath home in Anaheim’s Historical Colony District!

Call/text Leonel 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour.

* New Modern Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
* Stunning Refinished Hardwood Floors
* Brand-New Tiled Bathroom Floors & Kitchen Flooring
* Light-Filled Bonus Sunroom Off Master Bedroom
* Many Spacious Closets
* Fenced private backyard
* Charming Vintage Features Throughout This Gorgeous Updated Home!
* Brand-New Window Coverings
* Personal 1-Car Garage and Driveway Space—Can Park 2 Cars Total
* Gardening paid for by Landlord

Walking-Distance from Anaheim High School, & The Mother Colony Museum and Nearby Ruby’s Diner, The Anaheim Packing House, Umami Burger, Muzeo & Center City Promenade.

(RLNE5755706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 W. Diamond St. have any available units?
1103 W. Diamond St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 W. Diamond St. have?
Some of 1103 W. Diamond St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 W. Diamond St. currently offering any rent specials?
1103 W. Diamond St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 W. Diamond St. pet-friendly?
No, 1103 W. Diamond St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1103 W. Diamond St. offer parking?
Yes, 1103 W. Diamond St. does offer parking.
Does 1103 W. Diamond St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 W. Diamond St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 W. Diamond St. have a pool?
No, 1103 W. Diamond St. does not have a pool.
Does 1103 W. Diamond St. have accessible units?
No, 1103 W. Diamond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 W. Diamond St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 W. Diamond St. does not have units with dishwashers.
