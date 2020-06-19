1103 W. Diamond St.

Amenities
2 Bed Home In Anaheim's Historical Colony District - Beautiful 2-bed, 2-bath home in Anaheim’s Historical Colony District!
Call/text Leonel 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour.
* New Modern Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
* Stunning Refinished Hardwood Floors
* Brand-New Tiled Bathroom Floors & Kitchen Flooring
* Light-Filled Bonus Sunroom Off Master Bedroom
* Many Spacious Closets
* Fenced private backyard
* Charming Vintage Features Throughout This Gorgeous Updated Home!
* Brand-New Window Coverings
* Personal 1-Car Garage and Driveway Space—Can Park 2 Cars Total
* Gardening paid for by Landlord
Walking-Distance from Anaheim High School, & The Mother Colony Museum and Nearby Ruby’s Diner, The Anaheim Packing House, Umami Burger, Muzeo & Center City Promenade.
(RLNE5755706)