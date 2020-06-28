All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

1098 S Positano Avenue

1098 South Positano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1098 South Positano Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Anaheim Hills. Open kitchen, dining and living room. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom and bathroom. Two car garage. HOA dues included in rent. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have any available units?
1098 S Positano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1098 S Positano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1098 S Positano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 S Positano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1098 S Positano Avenue offers parking.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have a pool?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
