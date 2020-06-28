Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1098 S Positano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1098 S Positano Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1098 S Positano Avenue
1098 South Positano Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1098 South Positano Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Anaheim Hills. Open kitchen, dining and living room. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom and bathroom. Two car garage. HOA dues included in rent. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have any available units?
1098 S Positano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 1098 S Positano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1098 S Positano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 S Positano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1098 S Positano Avenue offers parking.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have a pool?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1098 S Positano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1098 S Positano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Similar Pages
Anaheim 1 Bedrooms
Anaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with Parking
Anaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Northeast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles