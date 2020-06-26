1091 S Gibraltar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

This beautiful cul-de-sac condo is on a quiet street by the tennis courts and spa. Plenty of parking. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops opens to living and dining. Large master suite with walk in shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Bottom floor has garage with 1 parking space, laundry and storage. Second floor is living room with fireplace, dining, kitchen, half bath and deck. Upstairs is master suite. Monaco community features: large pool, 3 spas, tennis courts ,clubhouse & BBQ. Close to freeways, schools, restaurants, theatres, shopping. No pets, no smoking. Available 7/20.