Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1066 S Positano Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1066 S Positano Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:25 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1066 S Positano Avenue
1066 South Positano Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1066 South Positano Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Monaco, 2 story end unit, New Interior Paint, Fireplace Living Room, Hardwood floor, Inside Laundry, two car garage, across from community swimming pool. Move-In ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1066 S Positano Avenue have any available units?
1066 S Positano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1066 S Positano Avenue have?
Some of 1066 S Positano Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1066 S Positano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1066 S Positano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 S Positano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1066 S Positano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 1066 S Positano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1066 S Positano Avenue offers parking.
Does 1066 S Positano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 S Positano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 S Positano Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1066 S Positano Avenue has a pool.
Does 1066 S Positano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1066 S Positano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 S Positano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 S Positano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Similar Pages
Anaheim 1 Bedrooms
Anaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with Parking
Anaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Northeast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles