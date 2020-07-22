All apartments in Anaheim
1018 S Farralon Lane

1018 South Farralon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1018 South Farralon Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous views from this single story two bedroom two bathroom end unit. Desirable floor plan with large patio extending from living room to the master bedroom with access to it from both rooms. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the home. Spacious bright living room with 9ft ceilings, fireplace, and large sliding glass door to access private patio. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, granite countertops, and is open to living room. Master bedroom with sliding glass door to access patio, wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet. Dual sink vanity in the master bathroom with walk-in stone shower. Guest bedroom with beautiful views and guest bathroom with updated granite vanity. Convenient indoor laundry closet. Direct access one-car garage with one designated covered carport nearby. Sought after private location with no other home next to you and panoramic views. Viewpointe North is a gated community offering two pools, five spas, and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 S Farralon Lane have any available units?
1018 S Farralon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 S Farralon Lane have?
Some of 1018 S Farralon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 S Farralon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1018 S Farralon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 S Farralon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1018 S Farralon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1018 S Farralon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1018 S Farralon Lane offers parking.
Does 1018 S Farralon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 S Farralon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 S Farralon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1018 S Farralon Lane has a pool.
Does 1018 S Farralon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1018 S Farralon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 S Farralon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 S Farralon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
