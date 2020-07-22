1018 S Farralon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Gorgeous views from this single story two bedroom two bathroom end unit. Desirable floor plan with large patio extending from living room to the master bedroom with access to it from both rooms. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the home. Spacious bright living room with 9ft ceilings, fireplace, and large sliding glass door to access private patio. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, granite countertops, and is open to living room. Master bedroom with sliding glass door to access patio, wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet. Dual sink vanity in the master bathroom with walk-in stone shower. Guest bedroom with beautiful views and guest bathroom with updated granite vanity. Convenient indoor laundry closet. Direct access one-car garage with one designated covered carport nearby. Sought after private location with no other home next to you and panoramic views. Viewpointe North is a gated community offering two pools, five spas, and clubhouse.