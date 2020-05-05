Rent Calculator
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 3
1007 S Rexford Ln
1007 South Rexford Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1007 South Rexford Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
It is a furnished master bedroom with private shower. WiFi, laundry, study room, parking.
Part of a single family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 S Rexford Ln have any available units?
1007 S Rexford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1007 S Rexford Ln have?
Some of 1007 S Rexford Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1007 S Rexford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1007 S Rexford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 S Rexford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1007 S Rexford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 1007 S Rexford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1007 S Rexford Ln offers parking.
Does 1007 S Rexford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 S Rexford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 S Rexford Ln have a pool?
No, 1007 S Rexford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1007 S Rexford Ln have accessible units?
No, 1007 S Rexford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 S Rexford Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 S Rexford Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
