Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

159 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA

West Anaheim
The Colony
Anaheim Hills
Southeast Anaheim
Northeast Anaheim
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Cross Roads Apartment Homes welcomes you to the beautiful city of Anaheim.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
The Anaheim Resort
2 Units Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Sycamore Canyon
11 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1095 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Platinum Triangle
39 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,900
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Platinum Triangle
14 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
The Colony
6 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,591
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
$
The Colony
3 Units Available
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lemon Terrace in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
North Euclid
3 Units Available
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mel Alma Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
West Anaheim
7 Units Available
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Anaheim Hills
29 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
West Anaheim
3 Units Available
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
The Colony
22 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,615
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Platinum Triangle
18 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,602
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,791
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Anaheim Hills
12 Units Available
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Platinum Triangle
26 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.

Median Rent in Anaheim

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Anaheim is $1,674, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,151.
Studio
$1,406
1 Bed
$1,674
2 Beds
$2,151
3+ Beds
$2,924
City GuideAnaheim
These are the deal breakers:

Noise. Apartment features such as daycares, pools, and playgrounds will contribute to your background noise, so unless you love the constant laughter, crying, screeching, and yelling of children, try to find a nice quiet unit far away from these areas of the complex.

Parking. Anaheim is easily one of the most difficult places to find an apartment with decent parking. The number of available spaces for residents and guests can be maddening and many residents end up having to make their guests park miles away. Other residents face danger when going into their own dimly-lit underground parking garages, many of which flood every rainy season. Ask about parking.

Commute. You will want to avoid the 91 Freeway, Angel Stadium, and Disneyland at all costs.

Management. It’s key to know who your property manager is and how good they are at their job. You want to find that super-hero of a manager who deals with all of the issues that can really make life rough, such as a broken toilet or a flooded garage. Make sure your apartment manager is present and hands-on when enforcing necessary restrictions, especially the number of people allowed to live in one apartment. This is often the root of all evil when renting in Anaheim, from the number of available parking spaces, to the presence of unsavory neighbors, to the noise level of having a group of kids, teenagers, or adults raising hell throughout the night.

Having trouble with Craigslist Anaheim? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods, Nooks, and Crannies

West. Located in west Anaheim is the 1,100-acre resort district of Disneyland. This sunny southern California environment is filled with palm trees, tourists, trolleys, hotels, shopping, dining and nightlife. However, outside the gates of Disneyland is a completely different environment.They also have to deal with the nightly thunder from Disneyland's fireworks. And, if you live near the resort area, make sure that your apartment has air conditioning, because many places will restrict the use of window units to make their complexes look nice and uniform for the tourists staring down from five star hotels. There are some affordable places. In their reviews of Avanti Apartments in Anaheim, renters go wild over the pet-friendly policy and warm, inviting interiors at Avanti Apartments.

North Euclid. If you’re attracted by the prices of this area, then try to find a street filled with families, and an apartment complex where people go to work during the day. It is a highly desirable area for those working in the resort district and at Angel Stadium. Also, be sure to check out DK's donuts while you're in the hood.

Historic District. With the ice skating rinks, the art crawls, the music, the farmer's market, the car shows, and the Center Street Promenade, it is certainly a popular place to be. Old downtown is located between North, South, East, and West Streets, with newly built places located throughout the rest of the area.

Platinum Triangle. The area surrounding Angel Stadium is the Platinum Triangle district. Apartments here can get pretty expensive, they are worth the price. Features like organized social events, movie theaters, gyms with free private fitness trainers, and resort-style pools and public areas make for an extremely spoiled lifestyle. The one downside comes with the ridiculous game day traffic around Angel Stadium. Going a couple of miles for a quick beer run can end up taking hours.

The Canyon. Located east of the Orange Freeway and north of the river, this neighborhood is a great location for price and convenience. Residents enjoy easy access to highways 91, 55, and 57, as well as the Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Because of the distance from downtown and major tourist attractions, parking is much easier. And, you don't have to travel far for entertainment. That's right, this neighborhood comes complete with sports bars, art galleries, and live music for your visual and auditory indulgences.

Anaheim Hills. This is by far the most expensive neighborhood. The people of the hills are your typical Orange County reality show cliché. Rich families in mansions with pools and tennis courts will be your neighbors. But, it's all good because any apartments you find around here are sure to be just as luxurious.

Best of Luck

With all of these apartment hunting tips, there is still so much more to discover. If you keep the deal breakers in mind and know your neighborhood, then you will only need luck in finding all the underrated events happening in this sunny southern California city.

June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month

Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,152 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim

    As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,152 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Anaheim.
    • While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Anaheim’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Anaheim renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...

    View full Anaheim Renter Survey

    Here’s how Anaheim ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    C
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Anaheim’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Anaheim renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key findings in Anaheim include the following:

    • Anaheim renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Anaheim were weather (A-) and public transit (B).
    • The areas of concern to Anaheim renters are affordability (F), state and local taxes (D) and jobs and career opportunities (D).
    • Anaheim did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including San Diego (A-), San Francisco (B+) and Los Angeles (C+).
    • Anaheim did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Charlotte, NC (A-) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "It’s quiet, clean and seems to be safe. But there aren’t enough nightlife options nearby and it’s a bit overpriced." – Wade C.
    • "I like having plenty of amusement parks and the beach nearby. Being in So Cal the prices are expensive, but that describes most of California." – Anon.
    • "I love the people here, plus being close to everything like stores, restaurants and buses." – Rita L.
    • "It’s very suburban, which is great for families but not great for recent college graduates." – Joseph C.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Anaheim?
    In Anaheim, the median rent is $1,406 for a studio, $1,674 for a 1-bedroom, $2,151 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,924 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Anaheim, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Anaheim?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Anaheim include West Anaheim, The Colony, Anaheim Hills, Southeast Anaheim, and Northeast Anaheim.
    How pet-friendly is Anaheim?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Anaheim received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Anaheim?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Anaheim received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Anaheim?
    Anaheim renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Anaheim did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Anaheim?
    Anaheim renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Anaheim did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Anaheim?
    Some of the colleges located in the Anaheim area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Anaheim?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Anaheim from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

