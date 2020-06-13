159 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA📍
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 74
1 of 29
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 43
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 42
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 56
1 of 24
1 of 59
1 of 16
Noise. Apartment features such as daycares, pools, and playgrounds will contribute to your background noise, so unless you love the constant laughter, crying, screeching, and yelling of children, try to find a nice quiet unit far away from these areas of the complex.
Parking. Anaheim is easily one of the most difficult places to find an apartment with decent parking. The number of available spaces for residents and guests can be maddening and many residents end up having to make their guests park miles away. Other residents face danger when going into their own dimly-lit underground parking garages, many of which flood every rainy season. Ask about parking.
Commute. You will want to avoid the 91 Freeway, Angel Stadium, and Disneyland at all costs.
Management. It’s key to know who your property manager is and how good they are at their job. You want to find that super-hero of a manager who deals with all of the issues that can really make life rough, such as a broken toilet or a flooded garage. Make sure your apartment manager is present and hands-on when enforcing necessary restrictions, especially the number of people allowed to live in one apartment. This is often the root of all evil when renting in Anaheim, from the number of available parking spaces, to the presence of unsavory neighbors, to the noise level of having a group of kids, teenagers, or adults raising hell throughout the night.
Having trouble with Craigslist Anaheim? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
West. Located in west Anaheim is the 1,100-acre resort district of Disneyland. This sunny southern California environment is filled with palm trees, tourists, trolleys, hotels, shopping, dining and nightlife. However, outside the gates of Disneyland is a completely different environment.They also have to deal with the nightly thunder from Disneyland's fireworks. And, if you live near the resort area, make sure that your apartment has air conditioning, because many places will restrict the use of window units to make their complexes look nice and uniform for the tourists staring down from five star hotels. There are some affordable places. In their reviews of Avanti Apartments in Anaheim, renters go wild over the pet-friendly policy and warm, inviting interiors at Avanti Apartments.
North Euclid. If you’re attracted by the prices of this area, then try to find a street filled with families, and an apartment complex where people go to work during the day. It is a highly desirable area for those working in the resort district and at Angel Stadium. Also, be sure to check out DK's donuts while you're in the hood.
Historic District. With the ice skating rinks, the art crawls, the music, the farmer's market, the car shows, and the Center Street Promenade, it is certainly a popular place to be. Old downtown is located between North, South, East, and West Streets, with newly built places located throughout the rest of the area.
Platinum Triangle. The area surrounding Angel Stadium is the Platinum Triangle district. Apartments here can get pretty expensive, they are worth the price. Features like organized social events, movie theaters, gyms with free private fitness trainers, and resort-style pools and public areas make for an extremely spoiled lifestyle. The one downside comes with the ridiculous game day traffic around Angel Stadium. Going a couple of miles for a quick beer run can end up taking hours.
The Canyon. Located east of the Orange Freeway and north of the river, this neighborhood is a great location for price and convenience. Residents enjoy easy access to highways 91, 55, and 57, as well as the Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Because of the distance from downtown and major tourist attractions, parking is much easier. And, you don't have to travel far for entertainment. That's right, this neighborhood comes complete with sports bars, art galleries, and live music for your visual and auditory indulgences.
Anaheim Hills. This is by far the most expensive neighborhood. The people of the hills are your typical Orange County reality show cliché. Rich families in mansions with pools and tennis courts will be your neighbors. But, it's all good because any apartments you find around here are sure to be just as luxurious.
With all of these apartment hunting tips, there is still so much more to discover. If you keep the deal breakers in mind and know your neighborhood, then you will only need luck in finding all the underrated events happening in this sunny southern California city.
June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Anaheim Rent Report. Anaheim rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Anaheim rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Anaheim rents declined moderately over the past month
Anaheim rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Anaheim stand at $1,675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,152 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Anaheim's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Anaheim, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Anaheim
As rents have increased slightly in Anaheim, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Anaheim is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Anaheim's median two-bedroom rent of $2,152 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Anaheim.
- While Anaheim's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Anaheim than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Anaheim is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Anaheim’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Anaheim renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. ...
Here’s how Anaheim ranks on:
Apartment List has released Anaheim’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Anaheim renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key findings in Anaheim include the following:
- Anaheim renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Anaheim were weather (A-) and public transit (B).
- The areas of concern to Anaheim renters are affordability (F), state and local taxes (D) and jobs and career opportunities (D).
- Anaheim did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including San Diego (A-), San Francisco (B+) and Los Angeles (C+).
- Anaheim did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Charlotte, NC (A-) and Seattle, WA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "It’s quiet, clean and seems to be safe. But there aren’t enough nightlife options nearby and it’s a bit overpriced." – Wade C.
- "I like having plenty of amusement parks and the beach nearby. Being in So Cal the prices are expensive, but that describes most of California." – Anon.
- "I love the people here, plus being close to everything like stores, restaurants and buses." – Rita L.
- "It’s very suburban, which is great for families but not great for recent college graduates." – Joseph C.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.