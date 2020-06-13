159 Apartments for rent in Anaheim, CA

Neighborhoods, Nooks, and Crannies

West. Located in west Anaheim is the 1,100-acre resort district of Disneyland. This sunny southern California environment is filled with palm trees, tourists, trolleys, hotels, shopping, dining and nightlife. However, outside the gates of Disneyland is a completely different environment.They also have to deal with the nightly thunder from Disneyland's fireworks. And, if you live near the resort area, make sure that your apartment has air conditioning, because many places will restrict the use of window units to make their complexes look nice and uniform for the tourists staring down from five star hotels. There are some affordable places. In their reviews of Avanti Apartments in Anaheim, renters go wild over the pet-friendly policy and warm, inviting interiors at Avanti Apartments.

North Euclid. If you’re attracted by the prices of this area, then try to find a street filled with families, and an apartment complex where people go to work during the day. It is a highly desirable area for those working in the resort district and at Angel Stadium. Also, be sure to check out DK's donuts while you're in the hood.

Historic District. With the ice skating rinks, the art crawls, the music, the farmer's market, the car shows, and the Center Street Promenade, it is certainly a popular place to be. Old downtown is located between North, South, East, and West Streets, with newly built places located throughout the rest of the area.

Platinum Triangle. The area surrounding Angel Stadium is the Platinum Triangle district. Apartments here can get pretty expensive, they are worth the price. Features like organized social events, movie theaters, gyms with free private fitness trainers, and resort-style pools and public areas make for an extremely spoiled lifestyle. The one downside comes with the ridiculous game day traffic around Angel Stadium. Going a couple of miles for a quick beer run can end up taking hours.

The Canyon. Located east of the Orange Freeway and north of the river, this neighborhood is a great location for price and convenience. Residents enjoy easy access to highways 91, 55, and 57, as well as the Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Because of the distance from downtown and major tourist attractions, parking is much easier. And, you don't have to travel far for entertainment. That's right, this neighborhood comes complete with sports bars, art galleries, and live music for your visual and auditory indulgences.

Anaheim Hills. This is by far the most expensive neighborhood. The people of the hills are your typical Orange County reality show cliché. Rich families in mansions with pools and tennis courts will be your neighbors. But, it's all good because any apartments you find around here are sure to be just as luxurious.