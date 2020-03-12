Rent Calculator
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 86
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
53 E Altadena Drive
53 East Altadena Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
53 East Altadena Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Magnificent restored 1922 Countryside English treasure!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53 E Altadena Drive have any available units?
53 E Altadena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Altadena, CA
.
What amenities does 53 E Altadena Drive have?
Some of 53 E Altadena Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 53 E Altadena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
53 E Altadena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 E Altadena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 53 E Altadena Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Altadena
.
Does 53 E Altadena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 53 E Altadena Drive offers parking.
Does 53 E Altadena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 E Altadena Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 E Altadena Drive have a pool?
No, 53 E Altadena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 53 E Altadena Drive have accessible units?
No, 53 E Altadena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 53 E Altadena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 E Altadena Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 E Altadena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 E Altadena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
