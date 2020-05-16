Rent Calculator
373 Parkman Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:24 AM
373 Parkman Street
373 Parkman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
373 Parkman Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the foothills of Altadena. Nice quite neighborhood on a cul de sac. Less than a mile to hiking trails Near JPl , Art Center, Caltech,Rose Bowl, and Old Town Pasadena
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 373 Parkman Street have any available units?
373 Parkman Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Altadena, CA
.
What amenities does 373 Parkman Street have?
Some of 373 Parkman Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 373 Parkman Street currently offering any rent specials?
373 Parkman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Parkman Street pet-friendly?
No, 373 Parkman Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Altadena
.
Does 373 Parkman Street offer parking?
Yes, 373 Parkman Street offers parking.
Does 373 Parkman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 Parkman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Parkman Street have a pool?
No, 373 Parkman Street does not have a pool.
Does 373 Parkman Street have accessible units?
No, 373 Parkman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Parkman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Parkman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Parkman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 373 Parkman Street has units with air conditioning.
