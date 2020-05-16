All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 373 Parkman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
373 Parkman Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:24 AM

373 Parkman Street

373 Parkman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

373 Parkman Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the foothills of Altadena. Nice quite neighborhood on a cul de sac. Less than a mile to hiking trails Near JPl , Art Center, Caltech,Rose Bowl, and Old Town Pasadena

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Parkman Street have any available units?
373 Parkman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 373 Parkman Street have?
Some of 373 Parkman Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Parkman Street currently offering any rent specials?
373 Parkman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Parkman Street pet-friendly?
No, 373 Parkman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 373 Parkman Street offer parking?
Yes, 373 Parkman Street offers parking.
Does 373 Parkman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 Parkman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Parkman Street have a pool?
No, 373 Parkman Street does not have a pool.
Does 373 Parkman Street have accessible units?
No, 373 Parkman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Parkman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Parkman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Parkman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 373 Parkman Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts