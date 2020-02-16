Rent Calculator
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
261 Wapello Street
261 Wapello Street
261 Wapello Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
261 Wapello Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open and bright concept,big lot.This property close to Pasadena city college,caltech,JPL.
This property close to fwy 210 and alos close to shopping palza and restaurant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 261 Wapello Street have any available units?
261 Wapello Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altadena, CA
.
Is 261 Wapello Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 Wapello Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Wapello Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 Wapello Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altadena
.
Does 261 Wapello Street offer parking?
No, 261 Wapello Street does not offer parking.
Does 261 Wapello Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Wapello Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Wapello Street have a pool?
No, 261 Wapello Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 Wapello Street have accessible units?
No, 261 Wapello Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Wapello Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Wapello Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Wapello Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Wapello Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
