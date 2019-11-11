2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a downstairs unit. New paint. Newly refinished hardwood floors. New kitchen counter and sink. Dining room. Front and back doors. Broker/Property Manager. Call to view.

This is a 9 unit complex. Well located.