Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3
Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:33 AM

2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3

2058 Lake Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2058 Lake Ave, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a downstairs unit. New paint. Newly refinished hardwood floors. New kitchen counter and sink. Dining room. Front and back doors. Broker/Property Manager. Call to view.
This is a 9 unit complex. Well located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have any available units?
2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have?
Some of 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 offers parking.
Does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have a pool?
No, 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 has units with air conditioning.

