This is a downstairs unit. New paint. Newly refinished hardwood floors. New kitchen counter and sink. Dining room. Front and back doors. Broker/Property Manager. Call to view. This is a 9 unit complex. Well located.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have any available units?
2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 have?
Some of 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2058-68 N. Lake Ave - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.