All apartments in Altadena
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
205 E Altadena Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 45
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 E Altadena Drive
205 East Altadena Drive
·
No Longer Available
Altadena
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
205 East Altadena Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
This Charming 1958 single level Tutor Cottage is tucked away in it's own world. The 3 Bedroom 2 Baths sits on a flag lot between 2 homes with it's own
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 E Altadena Drive have any available units?
205 E Altadena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altadena, CA
.
Is 205 E Altadena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 E Altadena Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E Altadena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 E Altadena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altadena
.
Does 205 E Altadena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 E Altadena Drive does offer parking.
Does 205 E Altadena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 E Altadena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E Altadena Drive have a pool?
No, 205 E Altadena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 E Altadena Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 E Altadena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E Altadena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 E Altadena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 E Altadena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 E Altadena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
