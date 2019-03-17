1983 Lake Ave.

Amenities

NEW Custom Kitchen - Stainless Steel, Granite, Washer/dryer hookups, a/c Parking - Looking for Style & Convenience? you've found it!!!



This Triplex Cottage Style Apartment features:



*New Kitchen with Granite Counters

*Spacious Pantry

*Stainless Steel Refrigerator

*Stainless Steel Range

*Stainless Steel Dishwasher

*Stainless Steel Microwave

*Attached laundry room with washer/dryer hookups

*Individual Hot Water Heater

*Oversized Living/Dining Room

*New Bathroom

*Designer Paint and Crown Molding

*Front and Back Door

*1 parking space included (Additional parking space or 1 car detached private garage available at $40/$80/mo.)



Rent $1,795 + $45/mo per occupant utility fee (electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, gardener)



Dog Friendly $600 pet deposit and $25/mo. pet rent.



Good Credit required FICO +680, no evictions, no collections.



Income requirements = 1 occupant = $5,000, 2 occupants = $7,500



