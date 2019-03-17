1983 Lake Ave.

Amenities
NEW Custom Kitchen - Stainless Steel, Granite, Washer/dryer hookups, a/c Parking - Looking for Style & Convenience? you've found it!!!
This Triplex Cottage Style Apartment features:
*New Kitchen with Granite Counters
*Spacious Pantry
*Stainless Steel Refrigerator
*Stainless Steel Range
*Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*Stainless Steel Microwave
*Attached laundry room with washer/dryer hookups
*Individual Hot Water Heater
*Oversized Living/Dining Room
*New Bathroom
*Designer Paint and Crown Molding
*Front and Back Door
*1 parking space included (Additional parking space or 1 car detached private garage available at $40/$80/mo.)
Rent $1,795 + $45/mo per occupant utility fee (electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, gardener)
Dog Friendly $600 pet deposit and $25/mo. pet rent.
Good Credit required FICO +680, no evictions, no collections.
Income requirements = 1 occupant = $5,000, 2 occupants = $7,500
(RLNE4747958)