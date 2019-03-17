All apartments in Altadena
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1983 Lake Ave.
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

1983 Lake Ave.

1983 North Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1983 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW Custom Kitchen - Stainless Steel, Granite, Washer/dryer hookups, a/c Parking - Looking for Style & Convenience? you've found it!!!

This Triplex Cottage Style Apartment features:

*New Kitchen with Granite Counters
*Spacious Pantry
*Stainless Steel Refrigerator
*Stainless Steel Range
*Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*Stainless Steel Microwave
*Attached laundry room with washer/dryer hookups
*Individual Hot Water Heater
*Oversized Living/Dining Room
*New Bathroom
*Designer Paint and Crown Molding
*Front and Back Door
*1 parking space included (Additional parking space or 1 car detached private garage available at $40/$80/mo.)

Rent $1,795 + $45/mo per occupant utility fee (electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, gardener)

Dog Friendly $600 pet deposit and $25/mo. pet rent.

Good Credit required FICO +680, no evictions, no collections.

Income requirements = 1 occupant = $5,000, 2 occupants = $7,500

(RLNE4747958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Lake Ave. have any available units?
1983 Lake Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1983 Lake Ave. have?
Some of 1983 Lake Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Lake Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Lake Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Lake Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1983 Lake Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1983 Lake Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1983 Lake Ave. offers parking.
Does 1983 Lake Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 Lake Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Lake Ave. have a pool?
No, 1983 Lake Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1983 Lake Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1983 Lake Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Lake Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1983 Lake Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 Lake Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1983 Lake Ave. has units with air conditioning.
