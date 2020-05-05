Rent Calculator
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1936 Lake Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1936 Lake Ave
1936 North Lake Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1936 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pretty 1bed/1bath in Altadena - Property Id: 257583
Pretty 1 bed/1bath on lake ave, good location for access and outdoor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257583
Property Id 257583
(RLNE5690195)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1936 Lake Ave have any available units?
1936 Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altadena, CA
.
What amenities does 1936 Lake Ave have?
Some of 1936 Lake Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1936 Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Lake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Lake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Lake Ave offer parking?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 Lake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
