All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 1936 Lake Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1936 Lake Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1936 Lake Ave

1936 North Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1936 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pretty 1bed/1bath in Altadena - Property Id: 257583

Pretty 1 bed/1bath on lake ave, good location for access and outdoor.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257583
Property Id 257583

(RLNE5690195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Lake Ave have any available units?
1936 Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1936 Lake Ave have?
Some of 1936 Lake Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Lake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1936 Lake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1936 Lake Ave offer parking?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 Lake Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 Lake Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 Lake Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts