1933 Minoru Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

A charming Cape Cod home situated in the Altadena Estates with impressive curb appeal. The home features a large front yard setback from the street with a long driveway leading to an attached 2-car covered port. The interior of the home features 4 bedrooms abundant with natural light, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, crown moldings, family & living room, & walk-in closets in the master bedroom. The rear yard is large & perfect for entertaining with an abundance of flowers, afountain, & multiple fruit tree. Walking distance to a great cafe & market!