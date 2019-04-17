All apartments in Altadena
1933 Minoru Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

1933 Minoru Drive

1933 Minoru Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Minoru Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
PresidentStreets

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
A charming Cape Cod home situated in the Altadena Estates with impressive curb appeal. The home features a large front yard setback from the street with a long driveway leading to an attached 2-car covered port. The interior of the home features 4 bedrooms abundant with natural light, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, crown moldings, family & living room, & walk-in closets in the master bedroom. The rear yard is large & perfect for entertaining with an abundance of flowers, afountain, & multiple fruit tree. Walking distance to a great cafe & market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Minoru Drive have any available units?
1933 Minoru Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1933 Minoru Drive have?
Some of 1933 Minoru Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Minoru Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Minoru Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Minoru Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Minoru Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 1933 Minoru Drive offer parking?
No, 1933 Minoru Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Minoru Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Minoru Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Minoru Drive have a pool?
No, 1933 Minoru Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Minoru Drive have accessible units?
No, 1933 Minoru Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Minoru Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Minoru Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Minoru Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 Minoru Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
