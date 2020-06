Amenities

Immaculate and recently updated multi-level Townhouse located in the heart of Pasadena! Spacious and bright with high ceilings and laminate flooring. Freshly painted throughout with LED lighting! Smart ECoBee Thermostat controls central heat & A/C. Kitchen updates include top of the line stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and large microwave. Two Master bedrooms upstairs include walk in closets and washer and dryer unit included in hallway closet! Attached 2 car garage with remote access. Front fenced private patio has a lemon tree. Quick access to freeway and walking distance to shopping and markets.Don't miss this gem! Pet Friendly!