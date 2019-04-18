All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 1910 E Washington Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1910 E Washington Boulevard
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

1910 E Washington Boulevard

1910 East Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1910 East Washington Boulevard, Altadena, CA 91104

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Townhouse rental! This unit features 3 bedrooms plus 2 full bath. Large living and dinning room area. 1 bedroom on the main level and the other 2 on the top level. 2 car parking with laundry hookups. Centrally located near everything in Pasadena!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 E Washington Boulevard have any available units?
1910 E Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
Is 1910 E Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 E Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1910 E Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 1910 E Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1910 E Washington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1910 E Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 E Washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 E Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1910 E Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1910 E Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1910 E Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 E Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 E Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 E Washington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 E Washington Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts