1910 East Washington Boulevard, Altadena, CA 91104
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic Townhouse rental! This unit features 3 bedrooms plus 2 full bath. Large living and dinning room area. 1 bedroom on the main level and the other 2 on the top level. 2 car parking with laundry hookups. Centrally located near everything in Pasadena!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 E Washington Boulevard have any available units?
1910 E Washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
Is 1910 E Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.