Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Quiet street, Completely updated, Newly finished hardwood floors, New kitchen with quartz counter, new stainless steel appliances, and breakfast area; Formal dining room with built in China cabinets; Two upgraded bathrooms with frameless shower doors; New tankless water heater; Central Air; Detached 2-car garage on Sinaloa (next to back house), 3 bedrooms with ceiling fans, New deck with patio in backyard: Walking distance to restaurants and stores; A must see!



(RLNE5660400)