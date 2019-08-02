This property is located next to Altadena golf course excellent location, great neighborhood, small back unit Cottage very nice and clean, for showings and additional information please contact Brendan at Cell (626) 353-2233
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1391 New York Drive have any available units?
1391 New York Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
Is 1391 New York Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1391 New York Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.