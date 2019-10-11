All apartments in Altadena
101 E Palm Street
101 E Palm Street

101 East Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 East Palm Street, Altadena, CA 91001
PSARA

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
This two bedroom, one bath remodeled single family home is the perfect escape. Tucked up near the top of Fair Oaks in Altadena, this home is clean, bright and move-in ready. The home has updated appliances, A/C, flooring, blinds and fresh paint. Lease includes a washer & dryer, refrigerator, trash service, water, and gardener. No pets allowed. Close proximity to some of the area's most popular hiking trails, the Altadena Library, trendy restaurants, hip coffee houses, fitness centers, the Altadena Farmers' Market, and great schools. Don't miss this home and make it ''Where Your Home Happens.''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

