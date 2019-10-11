101 E Palm Street

Amenities

This two bedroom, one bath remodeled single family home is the perfect escape. Tucked up near the top of Fair Oaks in Altadena, this home is clean, bright and move-in ready. The home has updated appliances, A/C, flooring, blinds and fresh paint. Lease includes a washer & dryer, refrigerator, trash service, water, and gardener. No pets allowed. Close proximity to some of the area's most popular hiking trails, the Altadena Library, trendy restaurants, hip coffee houses, fitness centers, the Altadena Farmers' Market, and great schools. Don't miss this home and make it ''Where Your Home Happens.''