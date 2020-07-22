Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Alta Sierra, CA with parking

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Alta Sierra

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12576 Rattlesnake Rd
12576 Rattlesnake Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1988 sqft
12576 Rattlesnake Rd Available 09/01/20 Well Maintained Family Home - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to 174. Home was custom built and has beautiful wood paneling in several rooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23171 Lone Pine Dr.
23171 Lone Pine Drive, Lake of the Pines, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Ophir Street - A
108 Ophir Street, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
760 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bath renovated apartment located right near downtown Grass Valley. Each unit has private patio area. The units feature laminate floors throughout. Bathroom has a bathtub/shower.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Pleasant St. Unit 5
322 Pleasant St, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Darling 7-unit townhome close to downtown Grass Valley. Two-stories with living room, dining area, kitchen and half-bath downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Alta Sierra

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
710 Doris Drive
710 Doris Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1877 sqft
Lovely Cypress Hills home in Grass Valley. 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. This home has a huge living area, functional kitchen, slider door to the front deck and slider from the master to the back.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
269 Canyon Creek Circle
269 Canyon Creek Circle, Colfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1911 sqft
Affordable luxury, Beautiful, clean and well maintained. Enter this beautiful, immaculate home through a charming front courtyard. Inside you'll find plush carpet throughout and beautiful cathedral ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Searls Ave Suite #1
513 Searls Avenue, Nevada City, CA
Studio
$625
331 sqft
Commercial Property - Premier Office Spaces. Office #1 is approximately 331 square feet and has two windows. One window opens to the outside. Each unit in the building has its own thermostat. There is shared waiting area and restrooms.

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.

1 of 8

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
10622 Banner Mine Way
10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA
Studio
$1,050
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
530 Nevada Street
530 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Great house within walking distance to downtown - Property Id: 253998 House is in perfect condition. Kitchen has been remodeled 2017, living room has a fire place, huge double car attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Rockwood Way
107 Rockwood Dr, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-Story Rockwood Condo - Lovely, spacious 2 bedroom Condominium in the Rockwood Condominium Complex with full access to the community pool. The condo has views out over the pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alta Sierra, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alta Sierra apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

