Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Alta Sierra, CA with garages

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
11525 Betty Way
11525 Betty Way, Alta Sierra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1988 sqft
11525 Betty Way Available 07/17/20 Nice Home in Alta Sierra on Large Lot - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home with close to 2000 sq ft of living space. Upstairs has wood style plank flooring in all rooms.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Alta Sierra

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
23171 Lone Pine Dr.
23171 Lone Pine Drive, Lake of the Pines, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Pleasant St. Unit 5
322 Pleasant St, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Darling 7-unit townhome close to downtown Grass Valley. Two-stories with living room, dining area, kitchen and half-bath downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Alta Sierra

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
269 Canyon Creek Circle
269 Canyon Creek Circle, Colfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1911 sqft
Affordable luxury, Beautiful, clean and well maintained. Enter this beautiful, immaculate home through a charming front courtyard. Inside you'll find plush carpet throughout and beautiful cathedral ceilings.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
10622 Banner Mine Way
10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA
Studio
$1,050
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
530 Nevada Street
530 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Great house within walking distance to downtown - Property Id: 253998 House is in perfect condition. Kitchen has been remodeled 2017, living room has a fire place, huge double car attached garage.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Alta Sierra, CA

Alta Sierra apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

