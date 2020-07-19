830 Rancho Braydon Lane, Alpine, CA 91901 Victoria
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
A Available 06/01/19 Main House For Rent on 6 Acres (NOT FURNISHED) Includes: 1. LP gas Oven and Stove 2. LP gas Dryer 3. LP gas Hot Water Heater 4. LP gas Central Heating 5. Refrigerator 6. Dishwasher 7. Microwave with Convection Oven 8. RO (Reverse Osmosis) System 9. Water Bill INCLUDED in Rent
IF INTERESTED please fill out rental screening application.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/37787
(RLNE4919994)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 830 Rancho Braydon Lane have any available units?
830 Rancho Braydon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
What amenities does 830 Rancho Braydon Lane have?
Some of 830 Rancho Braydon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Rancho Braydon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
830 Rancho Braydon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Rancho Braydon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Rancho Braydon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 830 Rancho Braydon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 830 Rancho Braydon Lane offers parking.
Does 830 Rancho Braydon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Rancho Braydon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Rancho Braydon Lane have a pool?
No, 830 Rancho Braydon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 830 Rancho Braydon Lane have accessible units?
No, 830 Rancho Braydon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Rancho Braydon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Rancho Braydon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Rancho Braydon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Rancho Braydon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.