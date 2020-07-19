830 Rancho Braydon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

A Available 06/01/19 Main House For Rent on 6 Acres (NOT FURNISHED)

Includes: 1. LP gas Oven and Stove 2. LP gas Dryer 3. LP gas Hot Water Heater 4. LP gas Central Heating 5. Refrigerator 6. Dishwasher 7. Microwave with Convection Oven 8. RO (Reverse Osmosis) System

9. Water Bill INCLUDED in Rent



