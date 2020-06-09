All apartments in Alpine
766 S Grade Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

766 S Grade Rd

766 South Grade Road · No Longer Available
Location

766 South Grade Road, Alpine, CA 91901
Alpine Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$2,595 - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath House in Alpine with Over 3 Acres of Land! - Gorgeous Views: Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in a quiet /private neighborhood in Alpine. Hardwood flooring throughout the living and dining area. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances great open concept that flows out to a deck with spectacular views in the backyard. Large master bedroom with an en-suite large master bathroom, walk-in closet and includes a double door leading out to a large deck. Also includes a laundry room and an extra room for entertaining. Plenty of RV Parking available. Over 3 Acres to explore, perfect for a family!

$2,595/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/766-s-grade-rd

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4011940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

