Alpine, CA
616 Alpine Heights
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

616 Alpine Heights

616 Alpine Heights Road · No Longer Available
Location

616 Alpine Heights Road, Alpine, CA 91901
Alpine Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Alpine Heights have any available units?
616 Alpine Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpine, CA.
Is 616 Alpine Heights currently offering any rent specials?
616 Alpine Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Alpine Heights pet-friendly?
No, 616 Alpine Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpine.
Does 616 Alpine Heights offer parking?
Yes, 616 Alpine Heights offers parking.
Does 616 Alpine Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Alpine Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Alpine Heights have a pool?
No, 616 Alpine Heights does not have a pool.
Does 616 Alpine Heights have accessible units?
No, 616 Alpine Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Alpine Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Alpine Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Alpine Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Alpine Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

