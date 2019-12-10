15320 Patronella Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath located on a nice quiet street, this home features plenty of living space and a nice front and back yard. Move-in condition! Great Family Oriented Neighborhood!

Features: Lots of Windows, Light, and Breeze, Central Heating, NEW Granite Kitchen countertops, fresh new paint inside, new Stainless Steel Kitchen sink, with new faucet, new garbage disposal, Gas Laundry hookups, Hard Wood Floors throughout the home, except for the Kitchen and Bathroom are tiled, Kitchen appliances included: Gas Stovetop, Microwave and Electric Oven built into cabinetry, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, 2 car detached garage.



No section 8 accepted for this rental property.



Tenant Pays For: Utilities, Gas, Electricity, Water, and Trash

Owner Pays For: Gardener Services