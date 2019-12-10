All apartments in Alondra Park
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:14 AM

15320 Patronella Ave

15320 South Patronella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15320 South Patronella Avenue, Alondra Park, CA 90249
Alondra Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath located on a nice quiet street, this home features plenty of living space and a nice front and back yard. Move-in condition! Great Family Oriented Neighborhood!
Features: Lots of Windows, Light, and Breeze, Central Heating, NEW Granite Kitchen countertops, fresh new paint inside, new Stainless Steel Kitchen sink, with new faucet, new garbage disposal, Gas Laundry hookups, Hard Wood Floors throughout the home, except for the Kitchen and Bathroom are tiled, Kitchen appliances included: Gas Stovetop, Microwave and Electric Oven built into cabinetry, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, 2 car detached garage.

No section 8 accepted for this rental property.

Tenant Pays For: Utilities, Gas, Electricity, Water, and Trash
Owner Pays For: Gardener Services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15320 Patronella Ave have any available units?
15320 Patronella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 15320 Patronella Ave have?
Some of 15320 Patronella Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15320 Patronella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15320 Patronella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15320 Patronella Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15320 Patronella Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alondra Park.
Does 15320 Patronella Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15320 Patronella Ave offers parking.
Does 15320 Patronella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15320 Patronella Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15320 Patronella Ave have a pool?
No, 15320 Patronella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15320 Patronella Ave have accessible units?
No, 15320 Patronella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15320 Patronella Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15320 Patronella Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15320 Patronella Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15320 Patronella Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

