15320 Patronella Ave

Amenities
This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath located on a nice quiet street, this home features plenty of living space and a nice front and back yard. Move-in condition! Great Family Oriented Neighborhood!
Features: Lots of Windows, Light, and Breeze, Central Heating, NEW Granite Kitchen countertops, fresh new paint inside, new Stainless Steel Kitchen sink, with new faucet, new garbage disposal, Gas Laundry hookups, Hard Wood Floors throughout the home, except for the Kitchen and Bathroom are tiled, Kitchen appliances included: Gas Stovetop, Microwave and Electric Oven built into cabinetry, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, 2 car detached garage.
No section 8 accepted for this rental property.
Tenant Pays For: Utilities, Gas, Electricity, Water, and Trash
Owner Pays For: Gardener Services