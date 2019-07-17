All apartments in Alondra Park
Find more places like 14607 Chadron Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alondra Park, CA
/
14607 Chadron Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

14607 Chadron Ave

14607 Chadron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14607 Chadron Avenue, Alondra Park, CA 90249
Alondra Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Brand New 2bd/2ba house with AC, Yard, and 2 Car Parking - Newly remodeled 2bd/ 2 full bath house with central AC and heating, plus stand alone extra large studio unit on the side, front and back private yard, laundry hookup in unit, large master bedroom, large size living room and kitchen, dual pane windows, copper plumbing, new kitchen appliances. Pets submit for approval. Sorry, No Section 8.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured.
Easy to show with short notice.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4004089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14607 Chadron Ave have any available units?
14607 Chadron Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 14607 Chadron Ave have?
Some of 14607 Chadron Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14607 Chadron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14607 Chadron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14607 Chadron Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14607 Chadron Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14607 Chadron Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14607 Chadron Ave offers parking.
Does 14607 Chadron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14607 Chadron Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14607 Chadron Ave have a pool?
No, 14607 Chadron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14607 Chadron Ave have accessible units?
No, 14607 Chadron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14607 Chadron Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14607 Chadron Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14607 Chadron Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14607 Chadron Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALawndale, CAHawthorne, CAGardena, CARedondo Beach, CADel Aire, CAInglewood, CA
Westmont, CAEl Segundo, CAManhattan Beach, CACarson, CAWest Carson, CAHermosa Beach, CACompton, CALomita, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CACulver City, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino Community College DistrictCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine