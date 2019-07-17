14607 Chadron Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance pet friendly

Brand New 2bd/2ba house with AC, Yard, and 2 Car Parking - Newly remodeled 2bd/ 2 full bath house with central AC and heating, plus stand alone extra large studio unit on the side, front and back private yard, laundry hookup in unit, large master bedroom, large size living room and kitchen, dual pane windows, copper plumbing, new kitchen appliances. Pets submit for approval. Sorry, No Section 8.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured.

Easy to show with short notice.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4004089)