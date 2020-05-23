Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
83 Nightingale Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM
83 Nightingale Drive
Location
83 Nightingale Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seacliff Court
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Recently Remodeled End Unit Town Home In The Most Sought After Neighborhood Of Seacliff Court. This Home Features 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1372 Square feet, 2 Car Attached Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 83 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
83 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Aliso Viejo, CA
.
What amenities does 83 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 83 Nightingale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 83 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
83 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 83 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo
.
Does 83 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 83 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 83 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Nightingale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
No, 83 Nightingale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 83 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 83 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Nightingale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Nightingale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Nightingale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
